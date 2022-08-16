Left Menu

Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre

PTI | Anand | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement.

''The GCMMF has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR,West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul milk is sold,'' the Anand-headquartered federation said.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza - Rs 25 and Amul Shakti- Rs 28, the statement said.

