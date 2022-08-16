Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.
The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement.
''The GCMMF has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR,West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul milk is sold,'' the Anand-headquartered federation said.
In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza - Rs 25 and Amul Shakti- Rs 28, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties buys land parcel in Mumbai
Tejas Networks awarded Rs 298 crore optical network contract by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED is bid to divert attention from Maha governor's Mumbai remarks: Shiv Sena MP
Property registrations rise 15 pc in Mumbai municipal area in July
Union minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for road projects worth Rs 2,300 cr in Madhya Pradesh