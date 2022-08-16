Left Menu

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs

Faced with a rise in input costs, Amul has decided to increase the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday.

ANI | Anand (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:20 IST
Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Amul_Coop. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Faced with a rise in input costs, Amul has decided to increase the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday. Post the revision, the price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500ml, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre, Amul said in the statement, translates into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation. "This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," the statement added.

Amul passes almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. "The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is the parent firm of the dairy brand Amul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022