Man dies at railway station, his severed arm found on road outside

A man with his arm ripped off in a suspected accident ran into a railway station here and died after collapsing near the ticket counter on Tuesday, police said.

Bhanwara Ram ran inside the Durgapura station and collapsed near the ticket window at around 3 am. His ripped-off arm was found outside the road near the railway station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mansarovar) Hari Shankar said.

Police suspect that Ram was hit by a speeding dumper and the arm got ripped off in the accident.

According to the ACP, an eyewitness present in the parking area of the station said a speeding dumper passed by and moments later, he saw the victim rushing inside the station while screaming.

Since he was inside the parking lot, he did not see whether the man was hit by that dumper or not, the ACP said.

Ram was a resident of Nagaur district and he had no vehicle when the incident occurred.

''We are examining CCTV cameras installed in the area for clarity on the incident. Movement of a dumper is visible in one of the footage,'' the police official said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. The matter is being probed from all angles, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)