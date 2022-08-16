Wipro GE Healthcare Collaborates with Boston Scientific to Advance Cardiac Care in India

GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, today announced its collaboration with Boston Scientific, a global medical device manufacturer, to provide end-to-end innovative interventional cardiac care solutions in India. The collaboration will enable easier access to treatment and is intended to improve heart care for patients, thereby addressing the disease burden prevailing in the country. This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two MedTech companies in India, both with strong interventional cardiology portfolios. The advanced medical devices and capabilities from Boston Scientific, coupled with GE Healthcare's strong medical imaging systems like cardiac catherization lab and related software, support diagnostics through treatment and monitoring of the cardiac patient-care pathway.

Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, said, ''End-to-end cardiac care centres, with a focus on best-in-class patient outcomes are fundamental in bridging the industry gap and managing cardiac burden in India. With our collaboration with Boston Scientific, we aim to unlock the potential of interventional cardiology, offer better heart care by building efficiency across the care pathway journey of the patient and deliver precision care.'' With the growing cardiovascular disease burden, there are significant socio-economic effects on the local population, which were heightened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has not been a proportionate growth in cardiology care in India, therefore, it is imperative to bridge the gap by leveraging innovative solutions that support reliable and efficient healthcare delivery. There is also a need to create public private partnerships (PPP) that connect smaller communities with the larger private tertiary healthcare centres through a hub and spoke model that can improve the cardiac care landscape.

''It's essential to work with clinicians and healthcare providers to understand the challenges they face in care delivery, and to provide tailored solutions to help them manage those obstacles and better serve their patients,'' said Manoj Madhavan, Managing Director of Boston Scientific in India. ''This collaboration is focused on addressing such challenges by providing healthcare professionals expanded access to the latest solutions and technologies to advance patient care.'' The companies will work to collectively support the training and education of healthcare professionals and raise consumer awareness about the impact of vascular imaging advancements within cardiac catherization procedures, thus enabling better patient outcomes. Earlier this year, GE Healthcare signed a similar partnership with Boston Scientific in Southeast Asia which also offers combined cardiology solutions to customers including in training and education.

About GE Healthcare: GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications, and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 47,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878969/GE_Healthcare_and_Boston_Scientific.jpg

