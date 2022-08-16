Left Menu

Govt using innovative solutions to make public delivery system more effective: Piyush Goyal

The government is using innovative solutions to make the public delivery system more effective and efficient, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:18 IST
Govt using innovative solutions to make public delivery system more effective: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (middle). (photo source PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is using innovative solutions to make the public delivery system more effective and efficient, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration of the Public Systems Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Goyal said the government's thrust has been on innovation and the use of innovative solutions in making the public delivery system more effective and efficient.

"Through Government initiatives like PMGKAY, India has been a role model for the world in dealing with food security in the wake of the pandemic. Despite the massive pandemic, Government through One Nation, One Ration Card ensured food security for all," he said. On the launch of the Public Systems Lab, Goyal said, "Public systems lab can play a vital role in multiple ways. Public food procurement and distribution are crucial programmes in which this innovation can contribute immensely. Public Systems lab is a perfect example of innovation that will contribute towards the development of our nation and rid the country of corruption by bringing in efficiency in the Public Distribution System."

The launch of the Public Systems lab (PSL) will greatly impact citizens, and deliver significant benefits for academia and other stakeholders. The lab will use knowledge of Operations Research, AI, Data Science etc to solve critical problems that are vital for improving the lives of crores of people. It will work in the field of food, health, transportation and good governance. The current focus is optimising food supply chains and public transport, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Complimenting IIT Delhi and the World Food Programme for setting up the Public Systems Lab, Goyal said the research work being done will showcase to the world India's use of technology and innovation for making the public delivery system more efficient and effective.

"Today India is talked of in the world as an emerging superpower, as a nation of Startups, a nation of innovators, a nation meeting its SDGs in advance. This is possible when young minds come up with innovative ideas that contribute to the development of India," the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022