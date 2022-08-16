Govt using innovative solutions to make public delivery system more effective: Piyush Goyal

The government is using innovative solutions to make the public delivery system more effective and efficient, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration of the Public Systems Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Goyal said the government's thrust has been on innovation and the use of innovative solutions in making the public delivery system more effective and efficient.

"Through Government initiatives like PMGKAY, India has been a role model for the world in dealing with food security in the wake of the pandemic. Despite the massive pandemic, Government through One Nation, One Ration Card ensured food security for all," he said. On the launch of the Public Systems Lab, Goyal said, "Public systems lab can play a vital role in multiple ways. Public food procurement and distribution are crucial programmes in which this innovation can contribute immensely. Public Systems lab is a perfect example of innovation that will contribute towards the development of our nation and rid the country of corruption by bringing in efficiency in the Public Distribution System."

The launch of the Public Systems lab (PSL) will greatly impact citizens, and deliver significant benefits for academia and other stakeholders. The lab will use knowledge of Operations Research, AI, Data Science etc to solve critical problems that are vital for improving the lives of crores of people. It will work in the field of food, health, transportation and good governance. The current focus is optimising food supply chains and public transport, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Complimenting IIT Delhi and the World Food Programme for setting up the Public Systems Lab, Goyal said the research work being done will showcase to the world India's use of technology and innovation for making the public delivery system more efficient and effective.

"Today India is talked of in the world as an emerging superpower, as a nation of Startups, a nation of innovators, a nation meeting its SDGs in advance. This is possible when young minds come up with innovative ideas that contribute to the development of India," the minister said. (ANI)

