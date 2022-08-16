Left Menu

History-sheeter shot dead outside court in UP's Hapur, constable hurt

Lakhan, alias Yashpal 35, was brought from the Haryanas Faridabad jail in connection with a case registered against him at the Dhaulana police station in Hapur, Circle Officer City S N Vaibhav Pandey had earlier told PTI.

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A history-sheeter from Haryana was shot dead by three people and a police constable injured in the incident here outside the district and sessions court on Tuesday, an official said.

Injured Constable Omprakash belonged to the Haryana Police.

A spokesman of the Hapur police said the Kotwali Nagar police station SHO and the incharge of the police outpost at the court have been suspended. A senior police official said the Circle Officer (City) has been attached to the district police headquarters in Hapur. Lakhan, alias Yashpal (35), was brought from the Haryana's Faridabad jail in connection with a case registered against him at the Dhaulana police station in Hapur, Circle Officer (City) S N Vaibhav Pandey had earlier told PTI. Lakhan is a history-sheeter from Haryana and had a number of cases registered against him, he said. ''The firing took place 25 to 30 metres outside the gate of the district and sessions court,'' Pandey added. The officer said the shooters will be identified soon and the CCTV footage of the incident is being examined. ''The Hapur Police was not informed about the movement of the undertrial from Faridabad to Hapur. Major flaw is on the part of the Haryana Police and they should have informed the UP Police,'' another senior police official said. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said the shooters went to a motorcycle parked in the nearby Raghuveerganj locality and then fled from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

