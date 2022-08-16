ManipalCigna Health launches calculator to help choose health insurance coverage * ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company has launched an online calculator to help people choose the right health insurance coverage for their needs.

With the calculator -- ManipalCigna Sahi Cover, Discover -- one can also have their current health insurance coverage evaluated to see if it meets their healthcare financing needs or if they require additional coverage, a release said.

Once the calculation is complete, the user also receives helpful health insurance plan recommendations that are in line with one's coverage and requirements.

*** Sidbi launches 5th phase of setting up 300 Swavalamban Silai schools * Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in partnership with Usha International Ltd has launched the fifth phase of setting up of 300 Swavalamban Silai schools to promote women entrepreneurship.

The programme has been launched across 10 districts of 6 states/Union Territory such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Goa, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sidbi aims towards reaching 5,000 such schools across the country, a release said.

*** Ultraviolette Automative hosts exclusive test ride of F77 * Electric bike maker Ultraviolette Automotive hosted an exclusive test ride of its high performance electric motorcycle F77 with some pilots at an airstrip ahead of commercial launch in India.

The Bengaluru-based firm has been testing its motorcycle across different terrains in the country to validate its drivetrain, chassis, and battery capability using several quantitative and qualitative parameters, Ultraviolette Automotive said in a statement.

At the test ride, the pilots were given the bike to experience multiple parameters of F77, including its acceleration, torque, handling, braking, and the real time connected platform, the company said.

