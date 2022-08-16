Sundaram Mutual Fund launches flexi cap fund * Sundaram Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched a flexi cap fund.

The new fund offer for the platform, which will invest in equities across large, mid and small cap stocks, will be open till August 30, as per a statement.

*** Credit Suisse hires 18 people under Real Returns programme * Swiss brokerage Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it has hired 18 people in India who had to take a mid-career break.

The people, who have been hired as part of its 'Real Returns' programme, are from backgrounds like finance, operations and technology, according to a statement. *** Eros Media World partners with Arabia Pictures Group * Eros Media World on Tuesday said it has entered the Saudi Arabian market through a partnership with Arabia Pictures Group.

The tie up will chase opportunities in the web 3.0, content production and technology space, a statement said. *** Malaika Arora to bring fashion brand Ahikoza to India * Former VJ and model Malaika Arora on Tuesday announced that she will help get fashion accessories brand 'Ahikoza' to the country.

The brand was founded by Namrata Karad and has been selling in the US and Europe, as per a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)