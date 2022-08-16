Left Menu

Nagpur Metro sets single-day ridership record with 90,758 passengers on Independence Day

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:59 IST
Nagpur Metro sets single-day ridership record with 90,758 passengers on Independence Day
The Nagpur Metro on Monday recorded its highest single-day ridership of 90,758 passengers, an official said.

The earlier record had been set on June 26 when 66,428 commuters had traveled by the Metro.

The number of commuters can cross 1.5 lakh once the remaining two lines -- Kasturchand Park-Automotive Square Metro Station and Sitabuldi Interchange-Prajapati Nagar Metro Station -- get operational, he added.

