Left Menu

Trial run for cargo movement from Kolkata to NE via B'desh port successful

Once the system is regularised, several items could be transported to the northeastern states through Bangladesh, said Bhoumik, the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment.Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and Indian Assistant High Commissioner at Chittagong Dr Rajiv Ranjan were present at Srimangapur LCS during the arrival of the shipment.An agreement and standard operating procedure on the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India have been signed by the two countries.A consignment was successfully transported from Chittagong port to Akhura Agartala Integrated Check Post in 2020.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-08-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 09:23 IST
Trial run for cargo movement from Kolkata to NE via B'desh port successful
  • Country:
  • India

The trial run for cargo movement from Kolkata to the northeast via Bangladesh's Mongla port has been successfully conducted, with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik receiving a consignment in Tripura's Sepahijala district, officials said. Cargo movement from West Bengal's Kolkata port to the northeastern states of the country through the India-Bangladesh Protocol route will not only reduce transit cost and time, but also help in boosting the economy, they said. “A shipment reached Srimantapur LCS (land customs station) from Bangladesh today (Tuesday). It will be transported to Silchar later.

“This is an experimental cargo movement from Kolkata to Srimantapur via Mongla Port-Bibir Bazaar in Bangladesh. It has created a new scope for transportation of consignments. Once the system is regularised, several items could be transported to the northeastern states through Bangladesh,'' said Bhoumik, the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and Indian Assistant High Commissioner at Chittagong Dr Rajiv Ranjan were present at Srimangapur LCS during the arrival of the shipment.

An agreement and standard operating procedure on the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India have been signed by the two countries.

“A consignment was successfully transported from Chittagong port to Akhura (Agartala) Integrated Check Post in 2020. This time, another shipment came from Kolkata to Srimantapur via Mongla port (Bangladesh) on an experimental basis and the process was smooth,'' Land Ports Authority of India, Agartala Manager Debasish Nandi told PTI.

The shipping ministry will prepare a final report and discuss with its Bangladesh counterpart on regularising transportation of shipments for the northeast, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022