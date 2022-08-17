Trial run for cargo movement from Kolkata to NE via B'desh port successful

The trial run for cargo movement from Kolkata to the northeast via Bangladesh's Mongla port has been successfully conducted, with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik receiving a consignment in Tripura's Sepahijala district, officials said. Cargo movement from West Bengal's Kolkata port to the northeastern states of the country through the India-Bangladesh Protocol route will not only reduce transit cost and time, but also help in boosting the economy, they said. “A shipment reached Srimantapur LCS (land customs station) from Bangladesh today (Tuesday). It will be transported to Silchar later.

“This is an experimental cargo movement from Kolkata to Srimantapur via Mongla Port-Bibir Bazaar in Bangladesh. It has created a new scope for transportation of consignments. Once the system is regularised, several items could be transported to the northeastern states through Bangladesh,'' said Bhoumik, the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and Indian Assistant High Commissioner at Chittagong Dr Rajiv Ranjan were present at Srimangapur LCS during the arrival of the shipment.

An agreement and standard operating procedure on the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India have been signed by the two countries.

“A consignment was successfully transported from Chittagong port to Akhura (Agartala) Integrated Check Post in 2020. This time, another shipment came from Kolkata to Srimantapur via Mongla port (Bangladesh) on an experimental basis and the process was smooth,'' Land Ports Authority of India, Agartala Manager Debasish Nandi told PTI.

The shipping ministry will prepare a final report and discuss with its Bangladesh counterpart on regularising transportation of shipments for the northeast, he added.

