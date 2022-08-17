Ex-Amazon Techie Joins ACKO as VP Engineering, Purple Quarter Spearheaded the Search

India's fastest-growing InsurTech company, ACKO has onboarded Gaurav Gupta as the Vice President of Engineering. Bespoke CTO Search firm, Purple Quarter continued to be ACKO's preferred partner for closing the tech leadership mandates. ACKO has previously trusted Purple Quarter in closing its crucial CTPO and SVP positions.

''We welcome Gaurav onboard as ACKO's Vice President of Engineering. In his role, Gaurav will be integral to the Product Engineering Team, primarily responsible for taking charge of technical challenges to scale and improve the infrastructure, data platform and analytics. I am certain that Gaurav's expansive knowledge and experience will be invaluable for the team at large. Once again thanks to the Purple Quarter team for their exceptional role understanding and industry connect that helped us locate the most suitable leader for the position,'' shared Vishwanath Ramarao, CTPO, ACKO Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, the Bangalore-headquartered ACKO currently offers 8 products for its consumers. To further enhance its product capabilities, ACKO wanted to onboard a seasoned techie as the VP of Engineering.

As with the previous mandates, Purple Quarter designed a customized search and appointment process to find the best fit. Following a set of streamlined processes, the Purple Quarter team helped ACKO close on Ex-Amazon techie, Gaurav Gupta. With a cumulative 19+ years of experience in the tech and engineering space, Gaurav is a seasoned engineer, who in his prior stints managed multiple teams, and ideated, conceptualized and deployed products from the ground up. Prior to Amazon, the IIT- alumnus has been associated with Microsoft and Vz Labs helming strategic projects. Gaurav commented on his appointment, ''It is a pleasure to be part of the versatile tech team at ACKO at such an exciting time. As the Vice President of Engineering, I will be responsible for building and managing the architecture, and infrastructure and attracting quality talent to further expand the team. I am grateful to Purple Quarter for their continued assistance and support throughout the process.'' Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, ACKO, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

