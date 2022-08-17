Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures drop as Target results disappoint, growth stocks slip

Target Corp fell 2.2% in trading before the bell after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly earnings and missing comparable sales estimates as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods. Encouraging quarterly earnings from bigger rival Walmart Inc and home improvement chain Home Depot Inc boosted the benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow in the previous session.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:57 IST
US STOCKS-Futures drop as Target results disappoint, growth stocks slip
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after weak results from retailer Target rekindled fears about the health of U.S. consumers, while growth stocks came under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed. Target Corp fell 2.2% in trading before the bell after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly earnings and missing comparable sales estimates as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods.

Encouraging quarterly earnings from bigger rival Walmart Inc and home improvement chain Home Depot Inc boosted the benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow in the previous session. Data at 08:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show retail sales rose at a reduced pace of 0.1% in July, after climbing 1% in June.

Focus was also on the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting that could give clues about the size of further interest rate hikes after policymakers were adamant they will keep raising rates until inflation is under control. Traders see a near equal chance of a 50 basis-point and a 75 basis-point hike by the Fed in September.

At 07:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 176 points, or 0.52%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 29.75 points, or 0.69%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 108 points, or 0.79%. High-growth and technology stocks such as Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc fell 1% each as U.S. Treasury yields rose for the second straight session.

Stronger-than-expected corporate earnings have helped fuel a rebound for U.S. stocks, but some investors are pointing to potential risks ahead for profits that could sap momentum. Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc rose 2.9% on posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022