Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues 14 fishermen from sinking boat off Daman coast using choppers

PTI | Daman | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:19 IST
Coast Guard rescues 14 fishermen from sinking boat off Daman coast using choppers
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued 14 fishermen from a sinking boat off the coast of Daman in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu using choppers in multiple sorties, officials said.

While 11 fishermen onboard a sinking boat were airlifted by a helicopter and safely brought to the shore in the afternoon, three others, who had refused to leave the boat earlier, were rescued in the evening, said Deputy IG and commanding officer of the Coast Guard Air Station in Daman, SSN Bajpai.

The Mumbai-registered fishing boat had started its journey from Navsari in Gujarat on Tuesday and was headed towards Mumbai.

''When the boat was around 16 nautical miles off the Daman coast on Tuesday night, it experienced engine failure. As the engine stopped working, there was no power on the boat to pump out the water which ingressed the boat. Water ingress beyond a point eventually leads to the sinking of the boat,'' Bajpai told reporters.

After the crew failed to start the engine, they contacted the Coast Guard for help, said Bajpai.

A distress call was received at 11:35 am on Wednesday, following which the Daman Coast Guard sent a helicopter from its air station and airlifted the 11 fishermen in four sorties, said Bajpai.

''The captain of the boat and two other fishermen refused to be rescued as they were hopeful of saving their boat by starting the engine. But, when they could not start, they were airlifted in the evening by our helicopter and brought to our air station. All of them will be handed over to the fisheries department,'' said Bajpai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022