Swiggy appoints Rohit Kapoor as CEO - food marketplace business * On-demand convenience digital platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has appointed Rohit Kapoor as CEO of its food marketplace business.

Before joining Swiggy, Kapoor had worked for nearly four years in travel and hospitality technology platform OYO, where he first served as CEO India and Southeast Asia operations, and subsequently as the global CMO, Swiggy said in a statement.

In his new role, he will drive the food delivery business and be responsible to develop strategies, drive growth and foster innovation, it added.

''Our food marketplace has continued to evolve over the last few years and has potential to grow further under focused leadership. Rohit's work experiences bring a unique perspective to the role,'' Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

With over 20 years of experience, Kapoor has also held leadership positions in sales and finance roles in leading firms, including Max India Ltd and Mckinsey & Company, the statement said. *** Saint-Gobain India partners with Cleantech Solar * Glass maker Saint-Gobain India on Wednesday said it has partnered with Cleantech Solar to commission an 18.7 MW solar PV system at Cleantech's solar park in Tamil Nadu. This solar PV system is expected to generate approximately 28 MU (million units) per annum of clean energy during the lifetime of the project, avoiding over 20 kilotonnes per year of CO2 emissions, a company statement said.

The company will procure power on a captive open access basis to power its manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur and Perundurai, it stated. *** AWS helps co in providing better customer experience: CEAT * Tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday said the cloud capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS) are helping the company in delivering better customer experience.

CEAT is using AWS to drive smart manufacturing and invent intelligent tyres – tyres with sensors which can predict various data points such as load and wear, AWS said in a statement.

Using AWS cloud capabilities, including Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and business intelligence, and machine learning, the tyre maker is digitising factories to unlock manufacturing efficiencies and launch innovative digital services, it said.

According to the statement, the AWS IoT and analytics has helped the company reduce time to market innovative new digital initiatives, reducing infrastructure deployment time to 12 hours from two months and making driving safer and smarter.

''AWS has helped us deliver a better customer experience by using cloud capabilities, like machine learning, serverless computing, and database services,'' Ganesh Bhat, Head of digital and analytics (CoE) at CEAT Ltd, said.

