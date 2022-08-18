Left Menu

Delhi govt modifies timings of goods vehicles on certain roads

The gazette notification was published following Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxenas nod.Accoring to the notification, heavy and medium goods vehicles will not ply between 7 am to 11 pm on the Phirni road, Circular road and Najafgarh stretch, while there will be restrictions on movement of light goods vehicles excluding three-wheeled on the roads between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 00:24 IST
Delhi govt modifies timings of goods vehicles on certain roads
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has modified the timings during which goods vehicles can ply on certain roads in the capital, according to a gazette notification. The gazette notification was published following Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's nod.

Accoring to the notification, heavy and medium goods vehicles will not ply between 7 am to 11 pm on the Phirni road, Circular road and Najafgarh stretch, while there will be restrictions on movement of light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled) on the roads between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm. Similarly, all types of goods vehicles will be prohibited to ply in and around the vicinity or roads of Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Green Park, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Mahipalpur, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, main market sector - 10 in Dwarka between 12.30 pm to 8 pm, it said.

Heavy, medium and light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled light goods vehicles) will not be allowed to ply on main Nangloi - Najafgarh road from Nangloi Chowk to Rishal Garden between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm, it said.

''This shall also be indicated by appropriate traffic signs placed or erected under section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 at suitable places,'' said the notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022