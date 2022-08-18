Left Menu

Struggling KSRTC comes up with budget-friendly tour package with focus on Mahabharatha

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-08-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 08:58 IST
Struggling KSRTC comes up with budget-friendly tour package with focus on Mahabharatha
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's cash-strapped state-run transport corporation, which is looking for diversified means for its survival, has now come out with a budget-friendly pilgrim tour package focussing on the epic Mahabharatha to woo common passengers and tourists.

The new package, announced by the budget tourism cell of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), offers travel buffs and pilgrims a cost-effective opportunity to visit the famed Pancha Pandava Temples in the southern state and also to take part in the famous 'Valla Sadhya', the ritualistic feast being served at the Parthasarathy Temple in Aranmula.

The pilgrim tour is organised in collaboration with various devaswoms (temple managements) and Palliyoda Seva Samithis, outfits which manage the boats and rituals in connection with the Vallasadya, under the tagline ''A Pilgrimage through the History of Mahabharatha.'' The KSRTC management on Wednesday announced the package and invited interested persons to pre-book their travel from its respective depots.

According to lore, Thrichittatt Maha Vishnu Temple, Puliyur Mahavishnu Temple, Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, Thiruvanvandoor Mahavishnu Temple and Thrikodithanam Mahavishnu Temple are the five temples in the southern state, believed to have been built by five Pandava brothers- Yudhishtira, Bheema, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva respectively.

All the temples are located in Chengannur and Changanassery taluks of the erstwhile central Travancore on the bank of holy river Pamba.

They are also known as five Vaishnava Temples, a statement issued by the KSRTC management here said.

During the tour, the passengers can also take part in Vallasadya, the ritualistic offering to Lord Parthasarathy of Aranmula temple in which the oarsmen of the snake boats are offered a sumptuous feast, from August 4 to October 9.

They will also get a chance to directly see the making of the historic Aranmula Kannadi, a unique mirror made in the region by the skilled craftsmen.

Another attraction of the package is the availability of an audio guide, comprising a detailed account of the history of the temples, rituals and offerings there, KSRTC sources added.

The objective of the budget packages was to provide affordable tours to the common people and also to generate a handsome revenue consistently, they said. The KSRTC has been organising similar budget-friendly tours for the last several months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022