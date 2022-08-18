Left Menu

Adani group says yet to sign agreements on green energy projects in Sri Lanka

Adani Green Energy on Thursday said it has received provisional approval for some green energy projects in Sri Lanka but it is yet to sign any definitive agreement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:03 IST
Adani group says yet to sign agreements on green energy projects in Sri Lanka
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AdaniGreen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy on Thursday said it has received provisional approval for some green energy projects in Sri Lanka but it is yet to sign any definitive agreement. "We wish to submit that the company, in its normal course, keeps on exploring various business opportunities. Please note that at this point in time, the Company has received the provisional approval only, whereas it is yet to sign any definitive agreement which would require any disclosure," the Adani group company told stock exchanges in reply to a query about a news item on the investment.

The Adani group company said it will make appropriate disclosures as and when there is a disclosable event. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Energy and Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekara tweeted Adani Green Energy was issued "provisional approvals" for two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234MW in Pooneryn for an Investment of over USD 500 million.

The minister further said he met officials of CEB and Sustainable Development Authority to discuss the progress about the renewable energy projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

