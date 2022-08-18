Panacea Infosec Re-Appointed for PCI SSC 2022-2024 Global Executive Assessor Roundtable

Panacea Infosec is proud to join the PCI Security Standards Council’s Global Executive Assessor Roundtable for the second consecutive term New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global payment security forum, announced the selection of Panacea Infosec, India’s leading provider of IT Security Certifications, Auditing, and Continuous Compliance Services, in the 2022-2024 PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR). Ajay Kaushik, Founder & CEO of Panacea Infosec will represent Panacea Infosec in the 2022-2024 PCI SSC GEAR.

Panacea Infosec is proud to join the PCI SSC’s Global Executive Assessor Roundtable for the second consecutive term. The 2022-2024 GEAR consists of 28 organizations, with the Roundtable term from 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2024. “The Council depends on the input of a wide range of stakeholders to provide PCI SSC with valuable insights,” said PCI SSC Executive Director Lance J. Johnson. ''With the release of version 4.0 of our PCI Data Security Standard this year, it is even more important to have active representation from every corner of the globe from an assessor’s perspective. Assessors are critical in assisting the Council with our effort to improve and evolve payment data security.” The PCI SSC works with organizations around the world to help secure payment data, and trains assessors every year that help ensure the correct adoption and implementation of the PCI Security Standards. As a strategic and advisory member of PCI SSC’s GEAR, Ajay Kaushik has been Continuously brought industrial, geographical, and technical insights to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community and play a key role in PCI SSC fight against payment fraud and data breaches globally. On the valuable inputs of SSC’s GEAR 2020-22 in which Panacea Infosec’s Founder & CEO Ajay Kaushik was a member, PCI SSC published version 4.0 PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) to replaces version 3.2.1 of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) to address emerging threats and technologies and enable innovative methods to combat new threats. With GEAR, PCI SSC's senior leadership and security assessor companies can communicate directly about the latest trends and challenges faced in the payment industry. In addition to helping improve training content and qualification requirements, its goal is to facilitate the exchange of information and ideas in the payment security field. As part of its commitment to maintaining best payment security practices as per PCI Standards, Mr. Ajay Kaushik, Founder & CEO of Panacea Infosec elaborated on the appointment. As a result of Panacea Infosec's hard work and commitment, we have been able to narrow card data fraud and assist and guide entities in implementing PCI SSC Standards in a proper manner. In its role as a GEAR Member, Panacea Infosec will provide expert business and technical inputs to PCI SSC. Panacea Infosec will represent the PCI Assessor community around the world through an initiative by PCI SSC.ve. This appointment of Panacea Infosec to the Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) of the PCI Security Standards Council through an open and well-contested process represents a proud moment for the Indian Cyber Security Consulting, Auditing, and Compliance industry. ''I am honored to be part of this prestigious Roundtable discussion,'' Mr. Kaushik said. The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Panacea Infosec is the leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps private and public sector organizations fight threats and effectively manage risk. Panacea Infosec is accredited by the PCI Security Standards Council as a PCI QSA, PCI ASV, PCI 3DS, and PCI QPA to audit and certify entities processing, storing or transmitting Cardholder data. Furthermore, Panacea Infosec is CERT-In empaneled auditor to conduct security audits of Government and Public sector enterprises. Panacea Infosec has been authorized by SWIFT, Belgium to conduct an audit of entities (Banks) providing cross-border payment services based on SWIFT secure financial messaging services. From a modest beginning in a small office in Delhi with a handful of clients, Panacea Infosec has come a long way to establish itself as a pioneer in the Cyber Security Audit sector across the globe. The flawless track record of the company with over 450 clients in more than 50 countries speaks volumes of expertise, quality of work, and commitment toward data security. About Panacea Infosec Panacea Infosec is a pioneer in the information security sector and is the only company based out of India with twin accreditations - accredited by the PCI Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council as a PCI DSS QSA and SWIFT Certification. The company is also impanelled on the CERT-In Emergency Response Team under the Government of India. Its clientele includes BFSI, IT & ITes, eCommerce & Retail Merchants, Hospitality, Aviation, Telcos, and Hosting Providers, among others. About the PCI Security Standards Council The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches.

