Left Menu

RBL Bank cuts stake in Kilburn Engineering

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:13 IST
RBL Bank cuts stake in Kilburn Engineering
  • Country:
  • India

RBL Bank has further brought down its shareholding in Kilburn Engineering by selling an additional 2.92 per cent stake through stock exchanges.

The bank has further sold 10,00,000 equity shares representing 2.92 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Kilburn Engineering Ltd, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The private sector lender had acquired 67,50,000 equity shares of Kilburn Engineering (Kilburn) under a debt recast plan.

This represented 19.67 per cent share capital of the company, as part of the conversion of loans outstanding under the debt restructuring plan by RBL Bank in February 2021, and subject to lock-in for one year.

RBL Bank offloaded shares in the engineering firm between May 17, 2022, and August 19, 2022, (including these dates) through stock exchanges at the prevailing market price.

The total consideration for the sale of 61,00,000 equity shares is Rs 27,07,77,321 (till August 19, 2022), it said.

''Post the said sale, the bank holds 1.89 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Kilburn,'' the bank added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, the total income of Kilburn stood at Rs 124.40 crore. Its balance sheet size was Rs 232.87 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022