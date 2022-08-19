Left Menu

Business brief

In the near future, 10,000 electric bikes supported by GoFuels charging and swapping ecosystem will have a huge role in the segment, he added.Meesala said GoFuel has acquired supply licenses from all three major oil marketing companies -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, making it the first non-government backed oil distribution company in the country.Further, he said in the October-December quarter of 2022, GoFuel will be launching its operations in Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Salem.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:45 IST
Business brief

GoFuel launches doorstep diesel delivery in Mumbai Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) GoFuel has launched doorstep diesel delivery services in Mumbai.

The startup is now supplying High Speed Diesel (HSD) at the customer's doorstep.

The GoFuel app and its operations in association with franchise partner Rawat Energies was launched on Friday by actor Pradeep Rawat and Pawas, Regional Manager - West Zone, HPCL.

Vinodhraj, founder and CEO of GoFuel, and Aditya Meesala, co-founder of the startup, were present at the event.

Vinodhraj said GoFuel is poised to address the needs of not just diesel delivery but also the electric vehicles domain. In the near future, 10,000 electric bikes supported by GoFuel's charging and swapping ecosystem will have a huge role in the segment, he added.

Meesala said GoFuel has acquired supply licenses from all three major oil marketing companies -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, making it the first non-government backed oil distribution company in the country.

Further, he said in the October-December quarter of 2022, GoFuel will be launching its operations in Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Salem. Under its targeted scale-up plan, in the next 18 months GoFuel will have a nation-wide distribution network, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022