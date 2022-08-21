Left Menu

Israeli spyware company NSO Group announces new CEO

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:12 IST
Israeli spyware company NSO Group announces new CEO
NSO logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli spyware company NSO Group said on Sunday it's Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat will take over as the firm's CEO in place of Shalev Hulio.

"NSO Group announced today the company will reorganize and CEO Shalev Hulio will step down. Mr. Yaron Shohat, the company's current COO, will take the lead on the company and will manage the reorganization process," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022