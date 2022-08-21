Israeli spyware company NSO Group announces new CEO

Israeli spyware company NSO Group said on Sunday it's Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat will take over as the firm's CEO in place of Shalev Hulio.

"NSO Group announced today the company will reorganize and CEO Shalev Hulio will step down. Mr. Yaron Shohat, the company's current COO, will take the lead on the company and will manage the reorganization process," the company said.

