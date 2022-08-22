Left Menu

NCP MLA Awhad urges Cental Railway to review decision of replacing non-AC locals with AC trains

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday appealed to the Central Railway to review its decision of replacing some of the non-air conditioned local trains with the AC ones on the main line between Mumbai and Thane. Besides, the fare of the AC locals was too high for the common man, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:12 IST
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday appealed to the Central Railway to review its decision of replacing some of the non-air conditioned local trains with the AC ones on the main line between Mumbai and Thane. Talking to reporters here, the MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra in Thane said the decision to replace the existing non-AC locals with the AC trains was causing hardships to commuters.

There will be an agitation if the Railways does not resolve the problem, the former state minister said.

On Friday, hundreds of commuters had squatted on a railway track near the Kalwa station, blocking the path of an empty AC local train for 20 minutes to demand resumption of a non-AC service in the morning peak hours.

The Central Railway (CR) has added 10 AC locals, replacing the existing non-AC locals on the main line, but commuters are unhappy with the decision.

They have been demanding that non-AC locals be restored on the route from Kalwa to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

In the morning rush hour, many commuters board the non-AC local trains at the car shed in Kalwa. However, the police have been taking action against such passengers, who then find it difficult to board overcrowded trains.

Awhad said commuters from intermittent stations (like Kalwa, Mumra) do not get entry into the trains and to add to it, now the non-AC local train services have been reduced. Besides, the fare of the AC locals was too high for the common man, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

