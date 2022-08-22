Vijay Nirani, named as one of India's most 50 influential Indians by Elite Magazine India

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI/ATK): Over the years, Elite Magazine India has been featuring exemplary Indians, the change-makers, the growth hackers and those who are spearheading India's growth story as India's 50 most influential Indians. These 50 commendable Indians have been setting new standards across various sectors, elevating the lives of people across the nation and creating an environment of growth and prosperity for India. This year saw the magazines most profound list, featuring many Indian's who have taken and will take India to even greater heights. One particular name who stood out is Vijay Nirani, the Managing Director of The MRN Group.

The MRN Group is Asia's largest producers of ethanol, producing over 2.5 million litres of ethanol per day, and India's 2nd largest producers of sugar. The Group employs over 70,000 people with more than 1.5 lakh farmer families directly dependant on them. The MRN Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates which consists of over 21 different companies with verticals in sugar production, ethanol, renewable energy, banking, cement, LNG, CNG, retail, education, fertilisers, agro-related products, Co2, textiles, construction and the social welfare organisation, The MRN Foundation. India's Most Influential List 2022 by the Elite Magazine featured names like Shri. Sadhguru Ji, Rajat Sharma, Vijay Nirani, Karan Johar, Sonu Sood, Ananya Birla, Masaba Gupta, and many others who are significantly contributing to the growth of the nation.

Vijay Nirani has been at the forefront of creating an India where renewable energy and sustainability is the norm, an important aspect being, this is achieved using sugarcane as the raw material. In a world where people talk about sustainable energy, sustainable growth, sustainable lifestyle and making our planet cleaner and greener, Vijay Nirani is the one man who is revolutionising the complete sector. Today, The MRN Group headed by Vijay Nirani is using sugarcane to reduce global carbon emissions, provide clean and green energy and build a sustainable future. Honouring the 50 Most Influential Indians, an exclusive event was held at the Tower of London Bridge, with celebrities and industrial leaders in attendance. While the event went on to be a grand success, we are looking forward to the grand strides that the MRN Group and Vijay Nirani will take in the near future.

