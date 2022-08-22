Coca-Cola India on Monday announced the extension of its home-grown brand Limca into the hydrating sports drinks category and has roped in Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador.

This is the first-ever brand extension of Limca, which has completed over five decades since its foundation in India, and stands at number four within Coca-Cola India's portfolio.

''The brand's new offering Limca Sportz is a Glucose + Electrolyte-based beverage containing essential minerals for rapid fluid intake. The beverage is a no fizz, water-based drink that helps in faster rehydration in individuals involved in physical activity in the form of sports, exercise, and high intense chores,'' it said.

With Chopra, the brand has adopted a holistic marketing approach to boost the new campaign, consisting of digital as well as mass-media broadcasting to maximise media reach across channels.

******************** * Electrolux smart air purifiers for healthier, comfortable homes Swedish home appliance manufacturer Electrolux, which had last month re-entered the Indian market almost after four years, on Monday announced the launch of the new range of air purifiers here.

The air purifier range includes three categories -- Korbu, Aspen and Himalaya series. Featuring a distinctive Scandinavian aesthetic design, they are differentiated by a spiral airflow element that circulates filtered air.

Electrolux India Commercial Director Sudhir Patil said: ''Electrolux has entered the India market with an aim to shape living for the better, with products that are designed to respond to the environment and deliver an elevated level of cleanliness and comfort. We have launched five models of purifiers under three ranges which assure clean and safe air quality.'' PTI KRH ****************** *HMSI commences dispatches of CB300F from Gujarat plant Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has commenced dispatches of new motorcycle CB300F from its Vithalapur-based plant in Gujarat. The CB300F will be manufactured on a special line designated for mid-size motorcycles, which would cater to both domestic and export demand while the main manufacturing lines continue to cater to the scooter demand, HMSI said in a statement. The 293cc CB300F is the company's fourth product in the 300-500cc segment. PTI MSS *********************** * Tata Motors spent Rs 23.7 crore on CSR activities in FY22 Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Tata Motors spent a total of Rs 23.7 crore on CSR activities in FY22 as against Rs 23.9 crore a year ago, according to the company's annual CSR report. Of this, a maximum of Rs 8.49 crore was spent on education initiative and the least Rs 1.23 crore on environment-related activities, the report said.

The company's standalone revenue from operations in FY22 rose 56.63 per cent to Rs 47, 263.68 crore from Rs 30,175.03 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported lower standalone loss at Rs 1,390.86 crore during the year ended March 31, 2022 as against a standalone loss of Rs 2,395.44 crore in FY21.

In the last six years (2016-17 to 2021-22) Tata Motors has spent a total of Rs 140.2 crore on CSR activities, with FY17 witnessing the highest spending at Rs 25.9 crore and FY18 the lowest at Rs 21.4 crore.

