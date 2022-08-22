PNB launches pre-qualified credit card, overdraft facility against FD

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday announced the launch of its pre-qualified credit card with a host of features, including insurance coverage. This facility will be available for salary account customers and they shall be able to apply through the mobile banking app PNB One, website or Internet Banking Service (IBS), the lender said in a statement. The bank will be offering this service under two platforms -- RuPay and Visa. It has also introduced a new facility of overdraft against fixed deposit on PNB One in a few clicks and a single OTP. Customers can avail loan without visiting a bank branch, it said, adding there is a concession of 0.25 per cent on the interest rate when applied through digital platforms like PNB One.

