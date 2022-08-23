Left Menu

Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has been given additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

ANI | New Delhi (Ani) | Updated: 23-08-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 08:12 IST
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of corporate affairs
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He will have the additional charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official order said.

Tarun Bajaj is 1988 batch Haryna cadre lAS officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

