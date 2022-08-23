Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of corporate affairs

Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has been given additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

He will have the additional charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official order said.

Tarun Bajaj is 1988 batch Haryna cadre lAS officer. (ANI)

