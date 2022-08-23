Left Menu

Russia tightens grip on media landscape as Yandex sells homepage, news to rival VK

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:41 IST
Russia tightens grip on media landscape as Yandex sells homepage, news to rival VK
Yandex
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday said it had agreed to sell its news aggregation service, Zen content platform and yandex.ru homepage to rival VK in exchange for 100% of food delivery service Delivery Club.

The move marks a significant shift in Russia's internet landscape, with Yandex effectively passing the reigns that steer the distribution of online content in the country to VK, a firm controlled by state-owned entities after a structural overhaul late last year.

"The board and management of Yandex have concluded that the interests of the company's stakeholders... are best served by pursuing the strategic exit from its media businesses and shifting to a focus on other technologies and services," Yandex said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022