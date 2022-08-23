Training programme to be held for drivers working for Maha legislators

The Maharashtra transport commissioner's Office will conduct a road safety programme on Wednesday for drivers working for legislators in the state, an official said on Tuesday. As per an official release, the road safety cell of the state transport commissioner's office will hold a three-hour training programme.

Last week, Shiv Sangram Party leader and former member of the legislative council Vinayak Mete died in a car crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

State transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane said the programme is voluntary and drivers will be trained to drive safely on different types of roads and taught to take care of vehicles in different seasons.

They will be educated about precautions that should be taken while overtaking other vehicles or driving at night and they will also be taught to inspect vehicles before the journey, the official said.

Acting on the Supreme Court's directive, the state government had set up a special cell in December 2018 to handle the statewide road safety-related activities and created 16 new posts, including a joint transport commissioner (road safety) for it.

As many as 31,458 road accidents occurred in Maharashtra from January to June this year, in which 8,068 people died and 14,200 were injured, as against 14,420 accidents, in which 6,837 people were killed and 11,030 injured, during the same period in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)