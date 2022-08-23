Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund extended in Africa

Netflix (www.Netflix.com) has announced the extension of its Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) to film and television students in the West and Central Africa region. Applications are now open for students to apply to study at institutions in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Gabon.

Netflix's global Netflix Creative Equity Fund (https://bit.ly/3CrVog8), which was launched in 2021 and will be distributed to various initiatives over the next five years with the goal of building a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world, includes a US$1 million scholarship fund for students from Sub-Saharan Africa. The scholarship fund will cover tuition, housing, study materials, and living expenses at selected partner schools in Nigeria where beneficiaries have been accepted to pursue a programme of study in the television and film disciplines in the 2022 academic year.

The Netflix CESF is set to launch across the region in the academic year beginning in 2022, and Netflix will partner with Dalberg (https://bit.ly/3CqjkAu) as an implementation partner and fund administrator in the West and Central Africa region.

How it works:

The Netflix CESF is intended to provide financial aid in the form of full scholarships at partner higher educational institutions in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana and Gabon to help ambitious creatives from West and Central African countries obtain official qualifications and training. The following countries in West and Central Africa will be eligible: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte D'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo.

The fund will be available to students who have obtained admission to study in various film & TV-focused disciplines, for the 2022 academic year, at the following partner institutions:

Institut Philippe Maury de l'audiovisuel et du Cinéma (IPMAC-Groupe EM GABON-UNIVERSITE), Gabon (https://bit.ly/3CnPA74)

Institut Supérieur des Métiers de l'Audiovisuel (ISMA) (Bénin) (http://w3.ISMA-Benin.org)

National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), Ghana (https://bit.ly/3dPuRyK)

National Film Institute Jos, Nigeria (www.NFI.edu.ng)

Pan-Atlantic University, Nigeria (https://PAU.edu.ng)

Applications are now open via the LINK HERE (https://bit.ly/3cbyy1m) until the 4th of September 2022 at 23:59 PM

