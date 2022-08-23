Left Menu

Bus conductor falls to death after driver applies sudden brake

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:01 IST
Bus conductor falls to death after driver applies sudden brake
  • Country:
  • India

In a freak mishap, a government bus conductor fell from the vehicle and died after the driver applied sudden brake to avoid a dog crossing the road in Salem on Tuesday.

According to police, Rajendran (54) was on duty on Salem-Chettichavadi town bus with Srinivasan as the driver.

As the bus reached the Old Bus stand, Srinivasan applied sudden brake to avoid a dog crossing the road. Rajendran, who was standing on the front footboard fell down on the road sustaining serious injuries, police said.

Rajendran was rushed to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said and added that investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022