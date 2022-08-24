DTC's newly-inducted women drivers say women will feel safe with them behind the wheel

From former roadways bus drivers to those who have never driven a four-wheeler before, the first batch of 11 women drivers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have varied profiles but a unanimous opinion that public transport will become safer with more women joining it.

Kiran (23), one of the 11 bus drivers who were handed over appointment letters by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday, said she is looking forward to driving on the city roads.

''It is a proud moment for me that I will be driving in Delhi, but it will take me at least two days to get acquainted with the routes,'' Kiran told PTI.

Asked about the notion that women are not good drivers, she said, ''If opportunities are given to them, women will prove such a notion wrong. With more women joining, public transport will become the preferred mode of transportation for women.'' Kiran has never driven a four-wheeler before but is confident about driving a bus. She filled the form to be trained as a bus driver in February.

''My parents were extremely supportive of my decision and encouraged me while I was being trained,'' she said.

Nitu Devi (25), a former Haryana Roadways driver from Hisar, also said women commuters will feel safe if they see a woman driver.

On the difference between driving in Haryana and Delhi, she said, ''In Haryana, you will find traffic only on the main city roads. The Delhi roads on the other hand have a lot of traffic.'' Seema from Delhi faced opposition from her husband when she told him that she wanted to quit her taxi driver's job with a private firm and become a bus driver instead.

''I was working as a driver with a private firm. My job involved ferrying passengers from the airport to their destinations. When I filled the form to be trained as a bus driver, my husband was not very happy with the decision, but my children convinced him. Whenever I felt demotivated, my children cheered me up,'' she said.

Komal (23) said the newly-inducted women drivers started driving two-three days ago and that people do get a bit surprised when they see a woman behind the wheel.

''Many a times passengers say 'bhaiya, gadi rokna'. Then the conductor tells them 'yeh bhaiya nahi, didi hain'. They then say that they did not realise that a woman was driving the bus,'' said Komal, who has been posted at the Sarojini Nagar depot and is pursuing her masters degree through correspondence from Rajasthan.

Also among the first batch of women drivers of the DTC are Sharmila, a 35-year-old mother of two and a former Haryana Roadways driver, and Babita Das from Haryana.

