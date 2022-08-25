Left Menu

IHCL looks at greenfield, brownfield opportunities in Gujarat

Indian Hotels Company Limited IHCL is looking at growth opportunities in greenfield and brownfield projects to strengthen its footprint in Gujarat.IHCL, which recently opened 111-room Ginger and 175-key Vivanta in Ahmedabad, has 19 properties in Gujarat, including 15 operational hotels and 4 in the pipeline, IHCL Executive Vice President Deepika Rao told PTI.All of the properties will be operational in the next three years by 2025, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:42 IST
IHCL looks at greenfield, brownfield opportunities in Gujarat
IHCL Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is looking at growth opportunities in greenfield and brownfield projects to strengthen its footprint in Gujarat.

IHCL, which recently opened 111-room Ginger and 175-key Vivanta in Ahmedabad, has 19 properties in Gujarat, including 15 operational hotels and 4 in the pipeline, IHCL Executive Vice President Deepika Rao told PTI.

All of the properties will be operational in the next three years (by 2025), she added. ''In Gujarat, we are present in eight cities, some of which have IHCL's multiple brands like in Ahmedabad, where it has Taj, Vivanta as well as Ginger. We are looking at similar opportunities in the state. We are also looking at new commercial hubs like Bharuch and Vapi, wildlife destinations, and pilgrimages in the state,'' Rao said.

The state is developing new satellite cities and industrial hubs that will provide growth opportunities, she noted.

''We are looking for opportunities in the state, both green field as well as brownfield projects with good locations,'' she said. Besides Gujarat, IHCL has a maximum footprint with 19 properties in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

''We believe that there will be opportunities for all our four brands in Gujarat, however, growth will be from Vivanta and Ginger,'' Rao said. Overall, the hospitality company currently has 242 hotels, of which 179 are operational and 63 are in the pipeline. In India, IHCL has 163 hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022