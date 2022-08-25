Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Thursday increased 0.31 per cent to Rs 212.60 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for September delivery increased by 65 paise or 0.31 per cent to Rs 212.60 per kg in a business turnover of 3,482 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

