Britain to support rebuilding of Ukrainian transport network

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:07 IST
Grant Shapps Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain will share technical expertise with Ukraine as part of a new package of support to help the country rebuild its infrastructure and transport network following Russia's invasion earlier this year, the government said on Thursday.

British experts will offer technical knowledge in airport, runway and port reconstruction, and will help identify training opportunities for aviation staff, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

