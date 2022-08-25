Left Menu

Govt exempts garment, hosiery sold loose or open from 6 key declarations

The government on Thursday said it has exempted garments and hosiery sold loose or open at the point of sale from six declarations, including best before use and consumer care address.The consumer affairs ministry has brought amendments to this effect in the Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules 2011, following various representations, it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:32 IST
Govt exempts garment, hosiery sold loose or open from 6 key declarations
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday said it has exempted garments and hosiery sold loose or open at the point of sale from six declarations, including 'best before use' and 'consumer care address'.

The consumer affairs ministry has brought amendments to this effect in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, following various representations, it said in a statement. Now, only four key information relevant to consumers are to be given, it added.

They include maximum retail price; sizes with globally recognisable indicators along with details in metric notation in terms of centimetres and metres; and consumer care email ID and phone number. Name and address of the manufacturer, marketer, brand owner and importer with ''country of origin or manufacture' in case of imported products are also required to be given, the statement said. The changes to the rules have been done to ensure ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden on industries without compromising the interest of consumers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022