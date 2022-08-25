Left Menu

Lufthansa pilots reject wage offer, could go on strike anytime

VC said Lufthansa's most recent offer had been a step in the right direction but remained short of the union's demands, which include a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter. It also wants a uniform pay structure for all staff across the Lufthansa group's airlines, which also include budget unit Eurowings. Nevertheless, it is clear that (VC) remains reachable," the union said. Lufthansa had no immediate comment.

Pilots at Lufthansa have rejected a wage offer by Germany's flagship carrier and could go on strike anytime, union VC said on Thursday, as a dispute over pay continues.

They had voted in favour of industrial action last month, threatening further disruption during the busy summer travel season. VC said Lufthansa's most recent offer had been a step in the right direction but remained short of the union's demands, which include a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

It also wants a uniform pay structure for all staff across the Lufthansa group's airlines, which also include budget unit Eurowings. "The legal and organisational preparations for strike action have been started. Nevertheless, it is clear that (VC) remains reachable," the union said.

Lufthansa had no immediate comment.

