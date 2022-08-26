ISB Executive Education to Help Professionals Enhance Their Skillset in Healthcare Management with Emeritus

The 12 week online certificate programme will be delivered by Emeritus Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India ISB Executive Education has announced the launch of a 12-week online certificate programme in Healthcare Management with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations, worldwide. The programme offered by ISB Executive Education in collaboration with the Max Institute of Healthcare Management at ISB is delivered via Emeritus and has been launched to help professionals enhance their skillsets and be adept to the changing landscape of the healthcare industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized the healthcare industry. As per IBEF (2022), the size of India’s healthcare market by 2022 is expected to reach $372B and as of July, 2021, there are 1.27 M registered doctors in India.

Taught by leading ISB faculty, the programme is ideal for doctors and entrepreneurs, resident doctors and doctors of pharmacy who want to understand the role of management. The programme is also suited for mid-level professionals looking to improve healthcare delivery experience and for medical professionals/ doctors planning to start their own clinic/ hospital.

The programme curriculum deep dives into the healthcare industry and helps professionals enhance their skillsets from a management perspective by providing an overall knowledge of accounting and financing, process design and analysis, marketing strategies, and strategic management.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized every industry across the globe. The healthcare sector in India has adopted technological advancements across the healthcare value chain for advanced use cases. It has been essential to enhance professionals skillset to keep pace with the growing demands of the industry. The programme in Healthcare management would provide learners with managerial perspective and would help professionals enhance their skillsets in account key strategic decisions along with the healthcare expertise.” Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a certificate in Healthcare Management from ISB Executive Education, and become eligible for a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of executives and entrepreneurs.

The programme starts on September 30, 2022 and has a fee of INR 1,08,000 + GST. The last date to register for the programme is September 2, 2022. Interested applicants can visit the programme page to apply. About Indian School of Business Executive Education The Indian School of Business (ISB) evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. ISB is committed to creating business leaders through its innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership. It has gained the unique distinction of receiving accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), making it the 100th School in the world to achieve the ‘triple crown’ of accreditations from AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Accreditation from AMBA represents the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and though leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.

About Emeritus Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in.

