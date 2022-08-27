India becoming knowledge hub in health sector: Kerala Guv

India is becoming a knowledge hub in the health sector, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Saturday.

While inaugurating 'HepCon', a two-day international medical conference on Liver care and Transplant, Khan said globally, the health sector is being consolidated under one roof.

The medical conference was organised by the Centre for Comprehensive Liver Care, KIMSHEALTH near here.

''India is becoming a knowledge hub in the health sector. Globally, the health sector is being consolidated under one roof. Medical conferences held for this purpose will help the health sector of the country to leap forward,'' Khan said. KIMSHEALTH Chairman and Managing Director Dr M I Sahadulla, who presided over the event said medical services should be made accessible to the common people of the country.

''...and for that, the government and the private sector should join hands to organise such medical conferences...40 to 49 per cent of diseases in the country are diagnosed late and it will do miracles if it is diagnosed earlier and treated effectively,'' Sahadulla said in a release.

HepCon International Medical Conference aims to raise awareness about the importance of ensuring treatment and protection in situations of liver cancer increasing evidently, the release said. Around 60 medical experts from within and outside the country are participating in the conference. The two-day conference would see panel discussions and seminars on different topics in seven sessions. Pathology, Biology, imaging and assessment, treatment planning, transplantation, and topics related to the liver will be discussed.

