Left Menu

5 killed in road accident in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 12:52 IST
5 killed in road accident in Odisha’s Dhenkanal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five persons, including a minor, were killed in a road accident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Patharkhamba Chowk on National Highway-53 when a coal-laden truck hit a three-wheeler they were travelling in, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Adikanda Samal (48), Pahali Samal (45), Ananta Samal (35), Ankur Samal (54) and Kalia Samal (14), hailed from Bangura village.

All of them died on the spot, the officer said.

The driver and helper of the truck are absconding, and efforts are underway to track them, he said.

District Collector Saroj Sethi has announced financial assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022