5 killed in road accident in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

At least five persons, including a minor, were killed in a road accident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Patharkhamba Chowk on National Highway-53 when a coal-laden truck hit a three-wheeler they were travelling in, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Adikanda Samal (48), Pahali Samal (45), Ananta Samal (35), Ankur Samal (54) and Kalia Samal (14), hailed from Bangura village.

All of them died on the spot, the officer said.

The driver and helper of the truck are absconding, and efforts are underway to track them, he said.

District Collector Saroj Sethi has announced financial assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)