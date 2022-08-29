Malaysia's July CPI rises 4.4% y/y, meets forecast
Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.4% from a year earlier in July, government data showed on Monday. The rise was in line with the median forecast among 15 economists surveyed by Reuters. In June, the index had risen 3.4%. July's increase was driven mainly by food items, the Statistics Department said in a statement.
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-08-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 09:33 IST
