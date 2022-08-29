Left Menu

Malaysia's July CPI rises 4.4% y/y, meets forecast

Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.4% from a year earlier in July, government data showed on Monday. The rise was in line with the median forecast among 15 economists surveyed by Reuters. In June, the index had risen 3.4%. July's increase was driven mainly by food items, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-08-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 09:33 IST
Malaysia's July CPI rises 4.4% y/y, meets forecast
