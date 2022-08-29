Governor of Assam releases book 'Builders Of India', Homage By Max Cement to the various freedom fighters

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 29 (ANI/SRV): The Governor of the state of Assam Prof Jagadish Mukhi recently released the coffee-table book 'Builders of India', published by Max Cement that commemorates the sacrifices and contributions of 75 unsung heroes of the Freedom Movement. The Max Cement #buildersofindia campaign was designed 75 days prior to the Seventy-Fifth Indian Independence Day celebration keeping in mind the Government of India's initiative, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. The campaign was specially designed to create awareness about untold stories of the unsung heroes of our great freedom movement including many from the NE region.

The campaign was especially targeted at the youth as they are the future of our great nation. The new generation, it was felt, was unaware of the sacrifices and contributions made by many of the freedom fighters as they are lost even in our history books. Thus, Max Cement took the challenge upon itself and a platform to impart this knowledge was created as the #buildersofindia campaign and attractively compiled and brought together in a coffee table book titled "The Builders of India". Max Cement has been able to recreate and recall the stories of such #buildersofindia and garnered over 5 million views on its Social Media posts. An online engagement drive with a weekly quiz contest about the freedom fighters was organised to further educate the viewers.

Max Cement also engaged with popular young social media influencers of the North East on the Instagram platform to talk about such heroes of India. Renowned personalities from North East have also shared their views on TV and Digital platforms on such unsung heroes. Commenting on the launch, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, Max Cement said, " As a leading brand of North East, Max Cement felt that the youth of our country who are also the ones who would take our great nation forward needs to know about the countless sacrifices our heroes have made to their freedom. Many of the youth, born in modern-day India may not be fully aware of the immense struggle and sacrifices our freedom fighters had to go through. With its Builders of India campaign, Max Cement has again shown its passion to help the youth, in the most novel way, by introducing them to the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and thus sowing in them a sense of pride and creating beacons of determination, which are so essential in building national character."

"We plan to further the physical reach by sending copies of this book to the government and educational institutions for their libraries." He stated further. The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi applauded the initiative taken up by the Max Cement and also appreciated the launching of the coffee-table book featuring the various unsung heroes of the freedom movement of India.

This Story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)