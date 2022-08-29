Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment drug

29-08-2022
Lupin on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Dasatinib tablets, used to treat certain types of cancer, in America.

The company in partnership with Pharmascience Inc. has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Dasatinib tablets in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, it said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Sprycel tablets.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Dasatinib tablets had an estimated annual sale of USD 1,569 million in the US.

Shares of Lupin settled at Rs 662.50 apiece, up 1.49 percent on the BSE.

