Dr Jitendra Singh lauds UP govt for identifying leather goods as ODOP for Agra & Kanpur

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh today that India's leather industry is offering world-class opportunities for StartUp and entrepreneurship.

Addressing senior scientists and officials of CSIR-CLRI (Central Leather Research Institute), Kanpur and College students at Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Jitendra Singh called upon the youth to look for lucrative career in the upcoming leather Start-up ecosystem. He said, leather industry in India has exhibited consistency in high export earnings and it is one of the top ten foreign exchange earners for the country.

The Minister also offered seed funding to prospective Start-ups and innovative entrepreneurs from Technology Development Board under Department of Science and Technology at the centre, which he is heading.

Dr Jitendra Singh assured the students and youth of Mainpuri and adjoining districts that CSIR-CLRI (Central Leather Research Institute), Kanpur will be instructed to organise specific activities like Survey of leather and allied industries, Practical demonstrations, Trade counselling, Vocational and Tailor-made Training Programmes, Consultancy Services, Students' Internship at regular intervals for promoting leather start-ups and businesses.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh Government under Yogi Adityanath has identified leather goods as an ODOP (One District One Product) for Agra & Kanpur districts and formulated strategic interventions for development of these clusters. He said, t Uttar Pradesh is trying hard to create an enabling ecosystem of export growth and support exporters in scaling up exports of leather goods from Uttar Pradesh. The Minister said, this will open up new opportunities for the entrepreneurs and youth of Mainpuri and adjoining districts.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is the second largest producer of footwear, second largest exporter of Leather Garments, fifth largest exporter of Leather Goods and third Largest Exporter of Saddlery and Harness items. He said, the global leather goods market size is valued at $424 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 744 billion by 2030 and added that India must tap the huge potential in the global leather pie.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, only youth with innovative thinking can fulfil the rising demand for comfortable, trendy, and fancy leather apparel, footwear, and accessories as leather products are often seen as a status symbol and provide a stylish look.

Abhinandan Kumar, Scientist-In-Charge made a presentation on the status of Kanpur Leather cluster and the activities of the CLRI Regional Centre Kanpur, showcasing various technologies available with CLRI for pollution abatement and value addition in leather making, which would help the industry in achieving environmental compliances and help in better unit value realisation. It was also mentioned that a testing facility for all physical and chemical testing needs of leather and leather products industries is being offered from recently acquired laboratory at KLC Complex, Banthar which helps the industry in ensuring quality at national as well as international standards.

CLRI Regional Centre - Kanpur is one of the four extension centres of CLRI. It was established in 1963 to benefit the Leather and Leather products industries in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The centre is fully equipped with Chemical, Physical & Eco testing Laboratory. This centre has a pilot Tannery which provides varied services to the industry.

