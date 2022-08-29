IndiGo joins WEF's sustainable initiative
The country's largest carrier IndiGo on Monday said it has joined a sustainable initiative spearheaded by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The airline has become a signatory to the Clear Skies for Tomorrow, India Coalition campaign.
''IndiGo's commitment to the deployment of sustainable initiatives will help in achieving a significant scale for SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) to gain a critical mass and bring in cost-efficiency for widespread adoption in India,'' it said in a release.
On February 18 this year, IndiGo operated its brand new A320 neo plane from Toulouse, France to New Delhi with a 10 per cent blend of SAF.
Clean Skies for Tomorrow, launched in January 2019, provides a crucial mechanism for top executives and public leaders, across and beyond the aviation value chain, to align on a transition to sustainable aviation fuels as part of a meaningful and proactive pathway for the industry to achieve carbon-neutral flying.
The goal is to have commercially viable SAF production (both bio and synthetic) at scale for industry-wide adoption by 2030 to support aviation's overall net-zero pathway by 2050.
The global coalition now has more than 80 members.
In July, IndiGo had a domestic market share of 58.8 per cent.
