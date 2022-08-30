Lendingkart Partners with Purple Quarter to Onboard Former Visa Techie as VP Engineering

Leading digital lending platform, Lendingkart in their continued association with Purple Quarter has appointed Parthasaradhi B as the Vice President of Engineering. The Bespoke CTO Search Firm had previously supported Lendingkart in appointing Giridhar Yasa as Chief Technology Officer.

The Purple Quarter team devised a custom search strategy along with Lendingkart to find the best tech leader fitment. A seasoned techie with hands-on engineering experience to head its customer experience group (CXG) was the mandate. As the VP of Engineering, Parthasaradhi will primarily manage the engineering team and foster an inclusive culture where ownership, speed and creativity are of paramount importance. Parthasaradhi is a valuable addition to Lendingkart's expanding tech team. With 21+ years of in-depth technical knowledge and engineering know-how, his previous stints include Amazon, PayPal, Visa and more. ''Being a part of Lendingkart CXG's versatile tech team is quite exciting. I am thankful to Purple Quarter for finding the right opportunity and for their meticulous guidance throughout the process. At Lendingkart, my primary focus will be to extend Lendingkart's consumer properties and enhance consumer experiences while building new products. I look forward to adding to the team,'' shared Parthasaradhi on his appointment. Founded in 2014, Lendingkart Group is India's one of the fastest-growing FinTech company focusing on the credit product ecosystem for MSMEs pan India. The group aims to make working capital finance available at the fingertips of entrepreneurs so that they can focus on business instead of worrying about the gaps in their cash flows. It was imperative that Lendingkart hire a skilled tech leader who could bridge the tech operational gaps and contribute to the company's overall growth.

Giridhar Yasa, CTO, Lendingkart shared on the appointment, ''We are delighted to welcome Parthasaradhi to the team. We have a highly scalable tech team, and I am confident that his expertise will accelerate our already expanding tech infrastructure and present Lendingkart as a tech-forward company. Purple Quarter has been of great help in locating and onboarding the best tech leader fit for the organization. We appreciate the team's driven efforts throughout the process.'' Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, ACKO, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg

