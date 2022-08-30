Sensex surges 922 points; Bajaj, Maruti Suzuki, SBI soar

Left Menu

After Monday's slump the Indian stock market's key indices rose sharply on Tuesday led by strong buying support in financial, auto and IT stocks amid mixed global cues.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
After Monday's slump the Indian stock market's key indices rose sharply on Tuesday led by strong buying support in financial, auto and IT stocks amid mixed global cues. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 915.28 points or 1.58 per cent higher at 58,887.90 points at 12.24 pm, against its previous day's close at 57,972.62 points.

The Sensex started the day sharply higher at 58,259.85 points. Buying interests intensified in the afternoon session. The stock markets have rallied after a sharp drop on Monday. The Sensex had lost 861.25 points or 1.46 per cent on Monday after the US Federal Reserve signalled aggressive rate hikes. However, the markets have recouped Monday's losses.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 281.25 points or 1.62 per cent higher at 17,594.15 points. The Nifty had lost 246 points or 1.4 per cent on Monday.

Bajaj twins led the rally. Bajaj Finserv surged 4.13 per cent to Rs 16751.90. Bajaj Finance soared 3.15 per cent to Rs 7185. IndusInd Bank soared 3.15 per cent to Rs 1093.90. Maruti Suzuki jumped 3.09 per cent to Rs 9105.25. State Bank of India surged 2.74 per cent to Rs 528.80.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 2631.90. Buying interest was across the board. Only one of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex was trading in the red. Dr Reddy's Laboratories was trading 0.01 per cent down at Rs 4208. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

