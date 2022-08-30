Kotak Mahindra Bank pitches for standardising fraud reporting to RBI

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday pitched at the RBI for standardization in fraud reporting, after data showed the private sector lender has been witnessing a huge number of such cases.

The appeal from Kotak Mahindra Bank came days after reports citing official data said the lender reported 5,278 cases of fraud in the first quarter of FY23, as against only 9 for the nation's largest lender SBI.

The bank clarified on Tuesday that 97 percent of the overall 5,000 incidents of fraud were due to customers unwittingly compromising their credentials by clicking on unknown links, or giving access to their devices or sharing their credentials with unscrupulous individuals willingly.

''It is our submission that other banks do not appear to be exhaustively or uniformly reporting these types of frauds,'' it said.

The bank said it had written to the RBI on Tuesday and also earlier on March 17, 2022 '' to enforce standardization in reporting requirements''.

The bank claimed it has been reporting frauds as per regulatory requirements which includes data on instances of skimming, phishing, vishing, and e-commerce frauds, across debit cards, credit cards, UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and payment gateways.

It has been reporting data regardless of whether customers or the bank faced losses, or whether the fraud amounts were recovered eventually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)