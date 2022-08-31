Shanghai stocks fall as COVID woes, weak factory activity weigh

Shanghai stocks fell on Wednesday as some big cities tightened COVID-19 curbs to combat fresh outbreaks, while sentiment was also dented by data showing factory activity extended declines.

** The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.8% at close, while the CSI 300 Index edged up 0.1%. ** The Hang Seng Index ended almost flat, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.4%.

** The CSI 300 Index retreated 2.2% in August, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 1%. ** China's Guangzhou imposed COVID-19 curbs in parts of the city, joining Shenzhen in battling local flare-ups, while several other big cities also tightened restrictions this week.

** The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 49.4 in August from 49.0 in July but still remained in the contraction range, as new coronavirus infections, the worst heatwaves in decades and an embattled property sector weighed on production. ** The new energy sector slumped 4.3% to lead the decline, with new energy vehicles and photovoltaic companies down 3.5% and 6.2%, respectively.

** Shares in BYD Co Ltd, China's largest electric car company, plunged more than 7% in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. ** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed its stake in BYD, seven weeks after speculation that it might sell its entire multi-billion dollar holding.

** The resources index declined 3.3%, with energy down 2% and non-ferrous metal slumping 3.3%. ** However, real estate developers rose 2%, while banks and food & beverage shares added roughly 1.8% each.

** Coal shares shined in the month with a nearly 10% jump, as investors bet the country's urgency to revive economic growth will override concerns about pollution to drive demand for fossil fuels and reliable energy. ** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba declined roughly 1% on Wednesday, but the Hang Seng Tech Index finished up roughly 1% after opening down 2.5%.

** U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce majors Alibaba and JD.com Inc among U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, sources told Reuters.

