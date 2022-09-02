Left Menu

Lufthansa's 2 flight cancellations affect 450 passengers; early morning chaos at Delhi airport

Delhi airport witnessed early morning chaos on Friday as nearly 450 passengers were affected after Lufthansa cancelled flights to Munich and Frankfurt due to pilots strike.Lufthansa group, on Thursday, said it has to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday due to the strike by pilots.Sources at the Delhi airport on Friday said, one flight each to Munich and Frankfurt were cancelled by Lufthansa, which impacted nearly 450 passengers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:51 IST
Lufthansa's 2 flight cancellations affect 450 passengers; early morning chaos at Delhi airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi airport witnessed early morning chaos on Friday as nearly 450 passengers were affected after Lufthansa cancelled flights to Munich and Frankfurt due to pilots' strike.

Lufthansa group, on Thursday, said it has to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday due to the strike by pilots.

Sources at the Delhi airport on Friday said, one flight each to Munich and Frankfurt were cancelled by Lufthansa, which impacted nearly 450 passengers. There was chaos at the airport early in the morning and the affected passengers were later provided refreshments and accomodation, they added.

On Thursday, Lufthansa said the strike announced by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will have a massive impact on flight operations on Friday.

''Lufthansa has to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday, with single flights also being cancelled as early as today, Thursday, September 1.

''An estimated 1,30,000 passengers will be affected, in view of the upcoming weekend, the end of the holidays in some parts of Europe. ''Lufthansa is working with joint forces to return its flight operations to a normal status as quickly as possible. Nevertheless, the effects of the strike may still lead to individual flight cancellations or delays this Saturday and Sunday,'' it had said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022