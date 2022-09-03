Left Menu

MP: Three dead, five injured in lightning strike

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 03-09-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 19:15 IST
Three persons were killed and five were injured on Saturday in a lightning strike in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Three persons died on the spot and of the five injured, the condition of two women was critical, an official said.

''The incident took place in Karhiya, some 100 kilometres from the district headquarters. The victims were working in a field. The deceased have been identified as Shyam Lal Kol (55), Meru Prasad Saket (52) and Laxman Prasad Kol (40),'' Inspector Anil Upadhyay of Chitrangi police station told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

